Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $240.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.78 and its 200 day moving average is $234.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

