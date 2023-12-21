Morgan Stanley Upgrades Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) to “Overweight”

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $231,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $129,658.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,143.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $231,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,863 shares of company stock worth $1,028,117. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 392.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,949,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

