Mossytree Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,653.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $38,900.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $180.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 81.45%. The business had revenue of $379.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 86.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 694,124 shares during the period. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

