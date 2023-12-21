Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

GOOG opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

