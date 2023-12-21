Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 159 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.