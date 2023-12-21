Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $67.00 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $68.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

