Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

