Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 658 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 239,309 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 279.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 664,961 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in BCE by 88.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

BCE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.