Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,409 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.8 %

MS stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

