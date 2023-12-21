Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,558 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $156.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $164.21.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.