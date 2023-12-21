Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $119.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $120.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $102.76.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

