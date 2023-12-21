M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.13.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $133.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

