Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.00

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 38607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,670 shares of company stock worth $3,074,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,540,000 after buying an additional 1,998,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,640,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,428,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,211,000 after buying an additional 51,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

