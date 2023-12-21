Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

