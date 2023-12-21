Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,403.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

