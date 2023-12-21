Nancy Hood Sells 8,400 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,400 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,172 shares in the company, valued at $365,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nancy Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Nancy Hood sold 2,632 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $11,844.00.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. 1stdibs.Com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 15.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.