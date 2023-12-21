National Bankshares Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$41.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised Boralex from a buy rating to a top pick rating and increased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.35.

BLX opened at C$32.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$25.40 and a 1-year high of C$43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.1636755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 92.96%.

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,418,450.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,920 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

