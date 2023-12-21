Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Navient by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Navient by 33.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Navient by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Navient by 144.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

