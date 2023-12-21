Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NM stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

