NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $19.24 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

