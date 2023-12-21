Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Nevro Stock Performance

NVRO opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. Nevro’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Quarry LP raised its position in Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nevro by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

