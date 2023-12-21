New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

