New Street Research Begins Coverage on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $730.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $563.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $593.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 135,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,947,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in KLA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after buying an additional 190,355 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 229,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,042,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

