NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $343.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $198.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.62 and a 200-day moving average of $192.69. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

