NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Shares of NKE opened at $121.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

