Nitesh Sharan Sells 23,094 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $50,806.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 775,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $516.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOUN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

