Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Lifted by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $229.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.91 and its 200-day moving average is $213.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

