Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 357 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $137,567,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after buying an additional 579,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after buying an additional 530,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $258.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $206.23 and a 1 year high of $263.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

