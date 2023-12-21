Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 52 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

HCA stock opened at $263.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

Read Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.