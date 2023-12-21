Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $104,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $96,594,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 799,434 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 571,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

