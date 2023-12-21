Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Global Payments by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.43. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GPN. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.