Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,959,170,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

