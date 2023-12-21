Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NVS opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

