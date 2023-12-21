Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

