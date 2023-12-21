Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO Sells $488,760.64 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $4,789,086.52.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $47.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 7.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Nutanix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

