Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) versus Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Critical Contrast

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Crexendo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $65.71 million 0.78 $7.20 million N/A N/A Crexendo $37.55 million 2.79 -$35.41 million ($1.43) -2.82

Nuvera Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nuvera Communications and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 9.84% 6.10% 2.68% Crexendo -65.42% 6.81% 5.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crexendo beats Nuvera Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvera Communications

(Get Free Report)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high-speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systems. The company serves broadband connections in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott, and Wabasha counties in south-central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides suite of unified communications, video conferencing, collaboration, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, a IP-based platform; and SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software, as well as provides subscription maintenance and support, and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.