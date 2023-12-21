Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £150.99 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 719 ($9.09) per share, with a total value of £150.99 ($190.96).

Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Stephen Daintith acquired 29 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £153.99 ($194.75).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 789 ($9.98) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 342 ($4.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 569.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 637.76. The firm has a market cap of £6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,337.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 600 ($7.59) in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.60) to GBX 430 ($5.44) in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 640.20 ($8.10).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

