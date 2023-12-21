Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Sells 12,365 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,302.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $40.06.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

