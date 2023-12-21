Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.27

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.27 and last traded at $72.27, with a volume of 811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $520.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3,386.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $1,740,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 17.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

