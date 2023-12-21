Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays reduced their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.87.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 16.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in TransUnion by 22.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 59,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $12,875,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in TransUnion by 340.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TransUnion by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,472,000 after purchasing an additional 942,924 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

