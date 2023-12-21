Oppenheimer Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $295.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.67.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $248.16 on Monday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Biogen by 44.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

