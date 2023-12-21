Oppenheimer Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $154.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Waste Connections stock opened at $146.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.03. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $125.83 and a twelve month high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

