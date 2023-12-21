Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oragenics by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

