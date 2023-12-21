Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.40.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.