Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Cormark

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$2.60 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of OSI stock opened at C$1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$230.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.35. Osino Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

