Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

OTIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 451,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,404,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,834,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.