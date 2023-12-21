Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.