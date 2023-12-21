Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLAFree Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Trading Down 23.6 %

Shares of PBLA stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $6.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.63). Equities analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

