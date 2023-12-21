Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Performance
Shares of PCYG stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.11 million, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.27%.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
