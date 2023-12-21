Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Parsons worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 1.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Parsons by 818.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Parsons Trading Down 0.2 %

PSN opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

