Patrick Brayley Acquires 7,700 Shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Brayley bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,982.42.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Transcontinental from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Transcontinental

Transcontinental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.